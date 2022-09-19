Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death.

Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the police. The suspect is thought to have fled the scene in a 2006 Ford Expedition bearing the Missouri license plate number TJ2-G1L, according to the police. The police are concerned that he may pose a threat to the public while armed.

A half block away from Reed Middle School is where the shooting occurred. Despite concerns, Stephen Hall, a spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools, assured parents and students that classes will continue as scheduled. The district notified parents via email, which included the following: “Staff have closed all exterior entrances to the building.

The cops are out in force this morning, although it has nothing to do with our school. While there is no immediate danger, we are taking no chances and keeping all pupils inside the school. We can continue with our plans without worrying about anyone inside the building.

Please contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or 911 if you have seen Parmley or have any information about his whereabouts. Crime Stoppers’ number is 417-869-TIPS, and callers can remain anonymous (8477).

That makes the 14th homicide of the year in Springfield due to violence.