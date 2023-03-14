A mother has filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools, saying that students at Pleasant View Elementary sexually assaulted her 6-year-old daughter and that the district did not do enough to stop it.
In the lawsuit, which was filed on March 8, the mother said that the district showed “deliberate indifference” to the assaults, which were reported right away to school officials in May and November of 2021.
The case was first filed in Greene County, but on Monday, it was moved to federal court.
According to the lawsuit, in May 2021, the girl was sitting next to a male student in a computer class when he put his hands between her legs.
The girl is said to have told her teacher, who then took her to the office of the principal. The lawsuit said that the girl was asked to give a statement and then sent back to class, but nothing was done to stop the same thing from happening again.
The lawsuit said that the school did not punish or separate the boy from the girl by suspending him or putting him in time out.
After the event, the girl told her mother, and her mother then called the school.
The suit says that the mother said she was told to keep her daughter at home if she didn’t want her to talk to the male student.
The lawsuit says that in November 2021, when the girl was waiting in line to go to lunch with her class, a different male student, who was related to the boy from May, also put his hands between her legs.
The girl told the school counselor about what had happened.
The mother was told that the male student’s parent or guardian, not the school, was going to take care of the punishment.
Stephen Hall, the district’s head of communications, said that the district’s rules were followed in this case.
“We take any allegation of assault with the utmost seriousness, as the safety and well-being of our students is paramount. SPS follows policies and procedures when concerns regarding the well-being of students are brought to our attention, including the placement of a hotline call to the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services,” Hall said in response to a request for comment.
“In this circumstance, appropriate policies and protocols were followed.”
The Mother Put The Daughter In A Different School
Hall also said in the statement that “outside of the legal process, it is not appropriate for SPS to provide details about the allegations or any actions that may have been taken as a result of the investigation” because the law requires confidentiality.
The News-policy Leader is to not name people who are said to have been sexually assaulted or their family members if doing so would make the victim known.
The mother took her daughter out of Pleasant View and put her in a different school because she thought the school didn’t do enough to protect her.
The lawsuit said that the girl did not have the physical or mental ability to agree to what the male students did or to get away from them.
The mother is being represented by Roger Johnson and Anna Pace of the Joplin law firm Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci. They want a jury trial and compensation for the accident. Mickes O’Toole is the law firm that is in charge of the district.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: