SPY x FAMILY Season 2’s release date has yet to be officially confirmed by any of the production companies involved, including Studio CloverWorks, WIT Studio, Shueisha Productions, or producer Toho Animation, as of our last update. In addition, there has been no word of a SPY x FAMILY 2 sequel.

As soon as the news is confirmed, we’ll make sure to include it in this story.

While we wait for official word on when SPYxFAMILY Season 2 will be released, we can guess on likely release dates.

Since Episode 1, the SPY x FAMILY ratings have been soaring. The first season of Naruto quickly rose to the top of MyAnimeList’s list of all-time most popular anime.

It was so well-liked that some anime fans demanded that the studios “delete” SPY x FAMILY because some scenes in the anime supposedly “sexualized” Any Forger, sparking controversy. During the SPY x FAMILY debate when an artist drew fan art of a Black Any, Loid, and Yor.

A musical based on the SPY x Animation anime was announced very immediately in Japan, as was another SPY x FAMILY café event. As of the first episode’s 3,1 percent rating, around 3,1 percent of all Japanese homes were thought to have seen it.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season and Lupin III Part 6 both had ratings of 2.4 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, but this is comparable to the 3.0 to 4.0 percent of the average weekly One Piece episode. However, the first episode of Season 2 of Demon Slayer received a 10% rating (although, by Episode 4 the Mugen Train Arc TV show was down to 4 percent ).

On Crunchyroll’s most popular anime list in Spring 2022, the first season of SPY x FAMILY was almost constantly in the top three. In other words, this isn’t like the Golden Kamuy anime, which was well-liked in Japan but had difficulty gaining traction outside of the country.

Assuming TOHO Animation plans ahead in 2022, the release date for SPY x FAMILY Season 2 might be as early as 2023 or as late as 2024.

Because of this, it’s possible that SPY x FAMILY: Great Cruise Adventure Arc (Cruise Daibouken) could become a film. The SPY x FAMILY movie could be released in 2023, followed by SPY x FAMILY Season 2 at least a year later if the next major story arc is adapted for the big screen.

