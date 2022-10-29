St. Louis Shooter Wanted Deadliest School Attack In Us History

The boy who carried out the deadly shootings on Monday at a high school in St. Louis had a list of names he meant to target, he wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history, and he planned his assault for weeks, according to a notebook police recovered in his car after the attack.

19-year-old Orlando Harris wrote in his notebook that he was aware of mental health issues but that no medical personnel he interacted with seemed to take him seriously.

Harris’s attack on Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience was responsible for the deaths of two individuals and injuries to seven more.

About 9:10 a.m. on Monday, he opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle and roughly 600 rounds of ammo. In fewer than twenty minutes after entering the university near the intersection of South Kingshighway and Arsenal Street, police shot and killed him.

Jean Kuczka, a 61-year-old physical education instructor, and Alexsandria Bell, a student at the school, were both slain.

According to the Post-sources, Dispatch’s Harris’s notebook included a detailed summary of his plans and motivations. Other parts of it were as follows:

A list of potential victims. Kuczka and Bell were not included. As of May of this year, Harris was a CVPA alum.

Harris knew he had mental health issues but believed his worries were being ignored by the mental health professionals he had consulted.

Even though Harris knew he was risking his life in his attempt to become the worst school shooter in U.S. history, he went ahead with the massacre nevertheless.

Three weeks before the shooting, Harris had started a “countdown” in which he marked off the days in declining order.

The police are looking into how the AR-15 Harris used in the attack got back into his hands after it had been seized from him and handed to someone else.

Harris’s gun was taken from his home in the 7000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis on October 15, nine days before the school attack. His mom discovered it at home and asked that he have it taken away.

According to authorities, Harris’s family “committed” him at one time in the weeks leading up to the incident out of concern for his mental health.

St. Louis police said they couldn’t have confiscated the weapon anyway because Missouri doesn’t have a “red flag” law allowing for such seizures.

The gun was given to a third person acquainted to the family under the watchful eye of the police who attended to Harris’ mother’s 911 call. This individual removed the firearm from the dwelling.

Harris was able to regain control of the gun. The police are investigating if Harris hid the weapon away and then returned to get it before the incident.

On Friday, an employee at the Extra Space Storage facility in Shrewsbury directed inquiries to a representative for the company. Harris occupied one of the cramped studio apartments. A few days after renting the space, he was spotted on surveillance tape returning to the building.

A representative for Extra Space stated that the company had turned over the footage to the FBI, that any inquiries should be sent to the bureau, and that firearms and ammunition were not permitted to be housed on the premises.

Several hours after the incident, the FBI swarmed the building on Monday morning.