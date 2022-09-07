Stage 3 Alert Level in California Means Rotational Power Disruptions Are’very Feasible’

The power grid operator in California issued a stage 3 energy emergency alert on Tuesday evening, warning that rotating power outages were “highly conceivable” due to the extreme heat wave that was sweeping the state.

“Threat of rolling power disruptions has raised the energy emergency alert level to 3. Please try to use less energy “The California ISO took to Twitter to announce some maintenance.

The ISO lifted the warning several hours later, at 8 p.m., but it had been in effect until 9 p.m.

As the grid operator put it, “energy saving played a huge part in safeguarding electric system resilience.”

It tweeted Tuesday night, “Thank you, California!”

Earlier on Tuesday, the California ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 warning residents to be on the lookout for intermittent power disruptions from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Monday night, powerotage.us reported that 67,000 Californians were without electricity; more than 40,000 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company were affected by rolling blackouts throughout 28 counties.

Because of the potential for electricity supplies on the wider Western area grid to fall short of the increased demand, PG&E reported that California ISO has advised it to prepare for probable rotating power outages.

On Monday night, when the electrical grid was running low on reserves and blackouts seemed imminent, an emergency declaration brought additional resources online. A peak demand of over 49,000 MW was recorded (MW).

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom of California issued a statement praising the state’s efforts so far but urging residents to “double down to preserve energy after 4 p.m.”

“Prepare the house for cooling before 4 o’clock. After 4 o’clock, you should raise the temperature in your home to 78 degrees or more and stop using any large appliances “He sent a tweet. Put simply: “Let’s keep the lights on in California.”

On Tuesday afternoon, state energy officials predicted that the state’s electricity load would be over 51,000 megawatts. On Tuesday morning, the CAISO website predicted that the state will be more than 5,000 MW short of electricity at its anticipated 5:30 PM peak.

While this was going on, the dry heat and low humidity made the brush flammable. Over the Labor Day weekend, 45 new fires broke out in 45 different locations across the state, and four people were reported killed as 4,400 firefighters battled 14 big fires.

During the day, the state of California’s energy grid operates on a combination of solar, natural gas, and power imports from other states. However, solar power production declines at the warmest portion of the day (late afternoon and evening) in various sections of the state. Also, the heat can negatively affect the performance of some of California’s outdated natural gas plants, which are used as backup generators.

After being erected last year, four temporary emergency power generators in Roseville and Yuba City were activated for the first time on Monday at CAISO’s request, supplying up to 120 megawatts, or enough electricity for 120,000 homes.

In addition to the six alerts issued in the past few days, CAISO has issued a Flex Alert for voluntary conservation between 4 and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Consumers were warned to use big appliances such as ovens and dishwashers sparingly and to keep their air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher.

Temperatures of 100 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast for central California, while those of 80 to 90 degrees were expected for coastal areas. Even at night, temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s across much of the country.

Starting in the year 2035, California will only allow the sale of electric vehicles.