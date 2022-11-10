Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer

Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23.

An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life concerns at the junction of Stephen and Smith streets prompted the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit to begin investigating Smith, 42, a crack cocaine trafficker. Wednesday, investigators said they saw Smith and Sewell making a deal using surveillance equipment.

Police say they followed Sewell home after the deal and found crack cocaine on her person. After Sewell apparently acknowledged to buying the drugs from Smith, officers arrested him and took him to the Stamford prison, where he was charged with possession of narcotics.

After that, Smith was apparently discovered and taken into custody by the police. Police say they found $301 in cash and crack cocaine concealed by Smith in the 600 block of Stillwater Avenue.

According to the police report, Smith was arrested and sent to the Stamford prison on charges related to the distribution of illegal drugs. The court imposed a $25,000 bond for the crime. To these counts, authorities then added possession and intent to sell charges for drugs found in his possession. Ten thousand dollars in bond was established for such infractions.