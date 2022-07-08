Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Potential Release Date & More

In a series that has produced a plethora of new projects and shows in recent years, Star Trek continues to boldly go where several stories have gone before. Even if further films starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy are forthcoming, the original plot still has much to offer audiences. Strange New Worlds does precisely what we anticipated it would do to reset the Star Trek universe, and it does so well. Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is already being discussed, as Paramount is currently developing a second season. Learn everything we know about the forthcoming second season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Plot

What else awaits the crew of the USS Enterprise in season two, except the arrival of Captain Kirk?

Star Christina Chong recently told Deadline that “season two takes it to a whole new level.” “The scripts are in, and we’re awestruck by Henry and Akiva’s work so far. Season two will be even better if you enjoyed the first.”

According to co-star Celia Rose Gooding: “As a group, we’ve been discussing how, while season one was undoubtedly a meal, this season we feel like we have so much more to offer. Everything is therefore multiplied by itself.”

Melissa Navia, in a recent interview with Screenrant, teased season two even more with the same level of enthusiasm. “Season two we’re going to travel to places that you just didn’t expect, couldn’t expect, but you’re going to be extremely delighted that we did,” she remarked, referring to the second season.

“Season three is already being discussed, and I’m still trying to wrap my brain around the events of season two. We’re still filming some of the largest moments we’ve ever done, especially for me. As a result, this is enticing.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Cast

Even if you haven’t seen the full first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, you may make some educated guesses about who will return for season two. As a starting point, Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck, and Celia Rose Gooding are all expected to return for the upcoming season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Because these characters were still around in the first Star Trek series, this is a cinch. And because this is canon/set in the same timeline, they’ll all be around to see Pike hand over the Enterprise baton to Kirk when the time comes.

Also included in this ensemble is Christine Chapel, played by Jess Bush, and M’Benga, played by Babs Olusanmokun. Additionally, it is expected that Bruce Horak and Rebecca Romijn will return to maintain a sense of continuity on board the ship.

In terms of the show’s creative team, Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman are set to return as executive producers/showrunners. Since taking over the Star Trek franchise in recent years, these two have directed, written, and produced practically every new Star Trek project now in production. This includes, but is not limited to, the shows Discovery and Picard, as well as a few more. Perhaps Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery will change that tune, but it’s highly doubtful.

As a result of the early renewal, Strange New Worlds was able to begin production on season two far sooner than anticipated. That has already been done.

The first to announce that production has ended was director and producer Chris Fisher on July 1st, 2022. “Season 2 of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds has come to an end! Thank you to the entire cast and crew, as well as the writers, editors, and directors, as well as the people of Toronto and the rest of Canada, for your dedication and enthusiasm! “He sent out a tweet. In addition, “and most of all, thanks to the fantastic fans and all those who share our collective desire #toboldlygo.”

We expect the second season of Strange New Worlds to premiere in the first half of 2023 as a result of this faster timeline. It’s also possible that Paramount will answer our prayers and move them forward sooner.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer

Since filming has come to an end, new footage should be available in the early years of 2023, or even sooner if Paramount so chooses.

