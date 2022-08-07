Stephen Curry Net Worth 2022: Biography Income Career Home

Early Life

Wardell Stephen Curry II is Stephen Curry’s full given name. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on March 14, 1988. When Dell Curry was playing for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, he set a record for most points scored in one season. In addition, he was the Hornets’ leading three-point shooter, but his son would go on to eclipse this feat in the future. Curry grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, while his father was a member of the Hornets. Stephen Curry and his family relocated to Toronto when DeMar DeRozan signed with the Raptors and began playing.

Stephen Curry attended Queensway Christian College in Toronto and played basketball there while living in the city. He led the team to an unbeaten season during this time. He was also a member of the Toronto 5-0, a squad that competed against other Ontario teams. The Toronto Raptors went on to win the regional title with a 5-0 record led by Stephen Curry. Curry returned to Charlotte with his family after Dell’s professional basketball career ended and finished high school, leading his new team to three conference championships.

College Basketball

Stephen Curry wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for Virginia Tech, but the school’s basketball department was doubtful if he could succeed because of his diminutive stature. He then went to college and played for the Wildcats at Davidson, in response to this. He had a terrific start to his college career and quickly rose to the top of the scoring list in the NCAA. In addition, he set new marks for three-point field goals made. The Wildcats won their first NCAA tournament in his sophomore year.

After that, he focused his sophomore and junior years on honing his skills as a point guard, as he expected to play this position in the NBA. He had another strong outing, scoring a lot of goals and dishing out more assists. He was the NCAA’s top scorer at the end of the season.

NBA Career

Stephen Curry joined the Golden State Warriors in 2009, and he has been with the team ever since then. He became a contender for Rookie of the Year after a good second half of the season. As a rookie in the NBA, Curry had the most three-pointers in NBA history, with 166 points, making him the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history. The next season, Curry became known as a free-throw expert and went on to win the All-Star Weekend skills challenge. He was plagued by problems with his right ankle for the rest of the season.

Since joining the Warriors in 2012, Curry set a new record for most three-pointers made in a season with 272. Some argued that signing a new contract with the injury-prone Curry was a mistake, but he has proven to be an important part of the Warriors’ lineup. The following year, Curry sank 314 three-pointers.

Stephen Curry was given more latitude to shoot after the hiring of Steve Kerr in 2014 when the new approach was deployed. Rather than focusing on physical play around the basket, this was the beginning of a new era in basketball that emphasize three-pointers. Other teams would adopt these strategies in the future. Steve Kerr concentrated on growing his club into a championship-winning force throughout this period, culminating in the 2014-2015 NBA Finals.

Injuries limited Stephen Curry’s ability to realize his full potential over the next several seasons, despite his strong play during those seasons. It was in 2016 that the Warriors made history by going to the NBA finals with a 12-0 record, the first time it had ever happened in the league’s history. That year, they won the championship, and they did it again the next year. Stephen Curry continued to play effectively during the next few years, despite a hand injury in 2020 that necessitated surgery and three months of rest.

Personal Life

Ayesha Alexander and Stephen Curry have been married since 2011. They have a total of three children. Stephen Curry is a devout Christian who makes no apologies for his faith. Curry is a keen amateur golfer when he isn’t playing the game of basketball. Played with the President of the United States at a celebrity golf event on numerous occasions over the past few years. His other interests include Chelsea F.C., an English soccer team in the English Premier League.

A professional basketball player, Seth Curry is Steph’s younger brother.

Real Estate

To build a brand new home in California, Steph and Ayesha Curry shelled out a cool $31 million in September 2019. The 1.2-acre estate is home to a three-story mansion with a detached garage and a guest house. In 2015, he purchased a $3.2 million property in Walnut, California, which he still owns.

After purchasing it for $5.775 million in 2016, he then sold it for $6.3 million in January of this year.

Income from Salaries and Endorsements

He had no major endorsement deals in his first few seasons in the NBA, earning roughly $3 million a year from the NBA and sponsorships. Steph is now one of Hollywood’s highest-paid celebs. It’s not uncommon for him to make $80-90 million a year, split between his NBA salary of $50 million and his endorsement income of another $30-40 million dollars.

It’s estimated that Steph’s salary and endorsements totaled roughly $50 million between June 2016 and June 2017. Steph made $76.9 million between June 2017 and June 2018. Steph Curry made an estimated $80 million between June 2018 and April 2019 from all of his many endeavors.

He made roughly $130 million in salary and another $150 million in endorsements during his first ten years in the NBA.

Steph Curry Net Worth

Curry net worth is $160 million as of July 20, 2018. Most of his money comes from two $200 million-plus contracts from the Warriors. In addition to his numerous endorsements, Curry is on track to become one of the wealthiest basketball players in history. The possibility exists that he might sign another contract worth up to 200 million dollars if his stellar career continues until his late 30s. One of basketball’s greatest ever players, Curry has exceeded all expectations.