Stephen Smith’s Family Raises Funds to Exhume his Body After He was Discovered Dead Near Alex Murdaugh’s Home

March 18, 2023

A second autopsy will be performed on the body of a South Carolina adolescent who died under odd circumstances close to Alex Murdaugh’s house. Thursday, Stephen Smith’s family revealed on GoFundMe that they had collected enough money to exhume his body and conduct an impartial autopsy.

After the slayings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in 2021, the investigation into Smith’s death in 2015 was renewed. The body of Smith, age 19, was discovered on Sandy Run Road in rural Hampton County, not far from the Murdaugh estate.

When officials renewed the inquiry into his death in 2021 after the discovery of Maggie and Paul’s remains, they have not yet ruled it a homicide. But they have never named the Murdaughs as suspects, Smith’s family has always insisted that their son’s death was more than a hit-and-run.

While the connection between Smith and the Murdaugh family has never been made public, Smith went to high school with Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son. Alex Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife Maggie, and son Paul and given two consecutive life sentences.

In addition to the murder counts, he is being held on more than 85 criminal offenses, many of which were discovered after authorities began investigating the family following the murders. The trials for such instances will be scheduled for a later time.

