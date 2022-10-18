Steve Bannon Net Worth: How Much Wealthy Is He In 2022?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Steve Bannon Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Steve Bannon Net Worth. More information about Steve Bannon’s money woes may be found here. Steve Bannon to his recent commercial success and Steve Bannon Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Claressa Shields’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Steve Bannon Early Life

Stephen Bannon’s parents, Doris, a housewife, and Martin, a telephone lineman, gave birth to him on November 27, 1953, in Norfolk, Virginia. He has a bit of both Irish and German blood in him.

Bannon attended a Catholic military high school in Richmond called Benedictine College Preparatory when he was younger. After that, he went to Virginia Tech and spent his summers working at a scrap metal yard.

His urban planning degree from Virginia Tech led him to a seven-year career as a naval officer. While at these institutions, he earned an M.A. in national security studies from Georgetown and an MBA from Harvard.

When Bannon got out of the Navy, he became a mergers and acquisitions banker at Goldman Sachs. He relocated to the Los Angeles area in 1987 to help the firm increase its foothold in the film and television industries.

Bannon and several of his former coworkers launched their own firm, Bannon & Co., three years later. Although he was still in charge of the business, he oversaw the earth science research project Biosphere 2 from its base in Oracle, Arizona.

Steve Bannon Career

Soon after entering the media scene in the early 1990s, Bannon collaborated with entertainment industry entrepreneur Jeff Kwatinetz in 2002 to form the management company The Firm, Inc., and their clients included stars of such films as “The Indian Runner” and “Titus.

” After that, Bannon filmed a documentary about Ronald Reagan called “In the Face of Evil,” which is what ultimately brought him into contact with Andrew Breitbart, a conservative journalist, and publisher who likened Bannon to Nazi director Leni Riefenstahl.

From 2007 through 2011, Bannon served as CEO and chair of Affinity Media, where he funded and produced insane far-right films like “The Undefeated” and “Occupy Unmasked.”

He was also a member of the board of directors at Cambridge Analytica, the company that illegally targeted American voters with data analytics in the 2016 presidential election.

Bannon’s most renowned work in the media is as a co-founder of Breitbart News, a far-right website known for its publication of hate speech.

In 2012, he was appointed executive chair of the parent corporation that operates the website; he returned to the role in 2017 after a brief stint working in the Trump administration.

Bannon was fired from Breitbart News earlier this year (2018). After that, he established the shadowy political action committee Citizens of the American Republic.

Career in Politics

Bannon was named Trump’s campaign’s chief executive officer in August of 2016. Once the latter was elected, he took on the role of chief strategist and senior advisor.

Bannon, along with Stephen Miller, played a critical role in the development of the discriminatory executive order that imposed travel and immigration restrictions on the United States from numerous countries with large Muslim populations. After being suspended from his position in April 2017, he left the White House permanently in August.

After leaving the White House, Bannon traveled throughout Europe giving speeches at far-right political events in an effort to create a worldwide network of fascist parties.

The next year, in August of 2020, federal prosecutors in New York charged Bannon and three other men with scamming contributors in a massive crowdfunding campaign that falsely purported to be raising money for constructing a wall along the US-Mexico border. Bannon had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial, but Trump granted him a pardon.

Interdiction of Social Media

Bannon, like his old boss Donald Trump, was permanently banned from Twitter for tweeting murder threats against infectious disease researcher Anthony Fauci on social media in November of 2020.

An Act in Defamation of Congress

The US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued a subpoena for Bannon’s appearance on October 14, 2021. The House of Representatives voted to hold him in criminal contempt of Congress because he refused to cooperate. After that, he was sent to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

Steve Bannon Personal Life

Bannon is against immigration, denies global warming, and backs authoritarian populist movements in the United States and Europe. Personal life-wise, Bannon has been married and divorced several times.

Maureen was born in his first marriage to Cathleen Suzanne Houff. Bannon remarried Mary Louise Piccard, a former investment banker, in 1995 after his first marriage ended in divorce.

They had a set of identical twins and later broke up in 1997. Bannon was charged with domestic assault, witness intimidation, and other minor offenses throughout their marriage. Thereafter, he wed Diane Clohesy in 2006; the couple later separated in 2009.

Steve Bannon Net Worth

Steve Bannon net worth is $20 million. Steve Bannon is remembered as Donald Trump’s senior strategist during the first seven months of Trump’s presidency. He was the former executive chairman of the alt-right website Breitbart and a board member of the failed data analytics business Cambridge Analytica.

Once found in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena related to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Bannon was finally apprehended and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering in 2020.

Acting as the director of Biosphere 2 before moving to Hollywood and executive producing Anthony Bannon’s films, Bannon has financed and produced a number of movies, including “The Undefeated,” “Fire from the Heartland: The Awakening of the Conservative Woman,” and “Occupy Unmasked.”

