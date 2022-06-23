Steve Harvey Net Worth, Earnings and Investments

Steve Harvey Early Life and Early Career in Comedy

Broderick Stephen Harvey was born in Welch, West Virginia, on January 17, 1957. Glenville High School was his high school of choice in Cleveland, where he graduated in 1974. Before attending West Virginia University, he had previously attended Kent State University in Ohio. Before making his comedic debut at the Hilarities Comedy Club in Cleveland on October 8th of that year he had worked in a variety of occupations from boxer and autoworker to carpet cleaner and mail guy. For three years in the late 1980s, Harvey, a musician no stranger to adversity, slept in his 1976 Ford Bronco when the venues where he performed didn’t have hotels.

Harvey became the host of “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” after making it to the finals of the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search in 1990. In 1997, he joined Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and Bernie Mac on their Kings of Comedy tour, where he continued to perform stand-up comedy. In 1997 and 1998, this tour brought in $37 million, making it one of the highest-earning comedy tours of all time.

His success as a comic led to roles in television shows like “Me and the Boys” (1994), “The Steve Harvey Show” (1996-2002), “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” a weekday radio show he hosts since 2000, and roles in films like “The Fighting Temptations” (2003) and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” (2006). He also had a role in the ABC sitcom “Me and the Boys” (2003). Steve Harvey: Don’t Trip” was a stand-up special released in 2006. “He’s Not Done with Me yet,” he says.

Family Feud and Hosting

To mark the end of a 27-year career as a stand-up comedian, Harvey performed one final act in Las Vegas on August 2, 2012. Harvey, on the other hand, has had considerable success outside of his comedic work.

Harvey is renowned as a dynamic and engrossing host as much as he is as a comic. Harvey took over as host of the game program “Family Feud” in 2010 and has been doing so ever since. As a result, he has held the position as host for the longest time of any past show host. “Celebrity Family Feud,” a Harvey-hosted spinoff, is also on the air.

YouTube and viral videos of him reacting to “Family Feud” participants with improper or incorrect responses have made him a modern celebrity. For the first time, he was nominated for both Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Game Show Host Daytime Emmy Awards in 2013. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the year of his death.

The Miss Universe 2015 pageant was presented by Harvey in Las Vegas in 2015. It didn’t stop him from hosting Miss Universe in 2016, 2017, and 2018, despite his error where he mistakenly named the first-runner-up as the winner and had to admit that he had misread the results just minutes after she was crowned.

Personal Life

In Harvey’s life, he has been married three times. Marjorie Bridges, his wife of almost a decade, is the love of his life right now. All in all, he has seven children between his two marriages and the three he adopted from Marjorie when they were married. The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which he co-founded with Marjorie, is dedicated to youth outreach and educational initiatives.

Real Estate

A beautiful mansion in Beverly Park, a gated community on the outskirts of Beverly Hills, was leased by Steve and Marjorie in February of this year. Originally offered for $125,000 PER MONTH, the 12,000-square-foot house sits on just under 2 acres and was negotiated down to $110,000 per month by the Harveys. That’s a yearly rental cost of about $1.3 million. When the mansion was up for sale in 2007, it was for $23.5 million.

Steve Harvey also has a $3.4 million Atlanta estate with 9,000 square feet and a 4-acre plot outside of Dallas, Texas, both west of Los Angeles. A Trump International condo on Chicago’s 88th floor cost Steve $5,500 in 2013. In 2018, he made $7.7 million on the sale of that home.

Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta mansion was purchased for $15 million by Steve in May 2020. On 17 acres, a 35,000-square-foot guarded estate awaits. David Turner, an evangelist, purchased Tyler’s home for $17.5 million in 2016 after Tyler spent millions renovating it. In the end, Turner lost $2.5 million on the property.

Steve Harvey Salary

It is estimated that Steve Harvey earned $45 million between June 2017 and June 2018. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he made the same amount of money.

How Much does Steve Harvey earn from Family Feud?

At least $10 million of his yearly compensation, which is around $45 million, comes from his work as a host on Family Feud. Another $20 million comes from his work as a radio personality.

Other Business Ventures

In 2009, Harvey published the book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” which served as inspiration for the ensemble film “Think Like a Man” in 2012. The hardcover version of the book was on the New York Times bestseller list for 64 weeks. Besides Straight Talk, No Chaser, Act Like A Success and Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance, he has also published three other books: (2016). In addition, he and IAC created the dating service Delightful in 2014. As a co-creator with Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, Harvey served as host of the show “Little Big Shots” until 2019.

Steven Harvey Global was established in 2017 as the umbrella organization for all of Harvey’s businesses (SHG). East One Twelve, his production company, and Harvey Events, run by his daughter Morgan and her husband, are all part of SHG. International versions of “Family Feud” are also owned by SHG, which has announced plans for an African version of the show in 2020. The Sand and Soul Festival, a yearly event involving live music, comedy, and a Q&A session with Harvey himself, was launched in 2017 as part of SHG.

Steve Harvey’s Net Worth

As a businessman, performer, and award-winning television personality and comedian, Steve Harvey is worth $200 million. Celebrity Family Feud and Steve Harvey Morning Show are just a few of Harvey’s well-known television credits, in addition to his work as a game show presenter.

