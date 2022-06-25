SteveWillDoIt Net Worth 2022: Income, Brands, Salary, Career

SteveWillDoIt Early Life

Stephen Deleonardist, better known as SteveWillDoIt, was born in Oviedo, Florida, on August 26, 1998. Rocco is his older brother and Brianna is his younger sister. Even though his family is of Italian origin, he has made no mention of his parents or other family members.

Oviedo High School is where he finished his education, and soon after he started filming challenging films. SteveWillDoIt never attended college since he was more interested in pursuing his career than higher education. In May of this year, he began using the Instagram handle SteveWillDoIt to share his challenge videos.

SteveWillDoIt Career:

In May 2019, he started a YouTube channel called ‘SteveWillDoIt’ after getting a lot of positive feedback from his Instagram posts. He began by uploading films of himself imbibing heavily in booze, hash, and fast food. ‘I am taking over YouTube’ was SteveWillDoIt’s debut YouTube video, which was uploaded on June 11, 2019.

A member of the NELK Entertainment channel, which is well-known for its public pranks, he first gained notoriety. Among his most popular videos are ‘Attempting to Drink 12 Beers in 2 Minutes’, ‘Fake Security at Hollywood’s Hottest Night Club Prank’, etc. He and the rest of the NELK team relocated to Los Angeles, California, in 2020.

Steve and the NLE released a video in 2021 titled ‘Buying a $10 Million Yacht with Bitcoin,’ which got nearly 5 million views on YouTube with the help of Steve’s NLE. In addition, Steve and NLE members met with Donald Trump, the former president, in October 2020.

Steve was banned from Twitch for three days following his stream with 6ix9ine in July 2021. Steve was also given a McLaren MSO X by the rapper 6ix9ine at the same time.

SteveWillDoIt Personal Life

SteveWillDoit has been dating Celina Smith, an Instagram sensation, for more than four years. They were both students at Oviedo High School when they first met.

On his YouTube channel, Steve revealed that they are once again in a healthy relationship. Several times they have been spotted together, including on Steve’s YouTube channel.

When SteveWillDoit was arrested in 2017, he was accused of marijuana possession, drug possession, and driving under the influence, among other things. His age at the time was between 18 and 19 years old.

I got a T. rex in my condo pic.twitter.com/nlAqj8pYcX — Steve (@stevewilldoit) June 15, 2022

Car Collection

Let’s take a look at SteveWillDoit’s costly cars. ‘Nuff said. ‘Lamborghini Huracan,’ is the top model (Happy Dad Edition) There is a $300,000 price tag on this handcrafted automobile. It costs about $315,000 to buy the McLaren 720S Spider, which comes in at number two on the list. ‘Rolls Royce’ is the third vehicle on the list. One of Steve’s favorite cars, the Cullinan, has a sticker price of $500,000.

Ferrari 458 Spider, the fourth model in the series, The vehicle has a sticker price of $250,000 5th and final ‘Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Maybach A total of $250,000 has been expended. The least expensive automobile in his garage is a McLaren MSO X that was given to him by the rapper 6ix9ine.

Net Worth of Stevewilldoit in 2022

Stevewilldoit has a $4 million fortune as of June 2022. His worth is mostly from his presence on YouTube, and he has over 4 million subscribers to his channel. He has gotten known by other content providers and has worked with artists like Tekashi 6ix9ine. For the past two years, he’s been uploading videos to YouTube, and he’s already a YouTube sensation. As far as I know, Stevewilldoit’s channel has a bright future ahead of it.

