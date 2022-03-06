Stimulus check: Will Social Security recipients receive another payment?

Those on a fixed income who receive Social Security payments are asked to sign a petition asking Congress to send them one more $1,400 check.

A letter was sent to the government outlining how the 5.9 percent rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was insufficient after accounting for inflation.

Will there be a fourth check on the economic stimulus package?

According to the Sun, not only did the increase do little to assist with inflation, but it also caused many people to exceed income limitations for benefits such as Medicare.

There is also a petition on Change.org with more than 3 million signatures, attempting to persuade Congress to issue another check.

It does not appear to be a possibility. There are measures in the Build Back Better Act that will benefit seniors, but a stimulus check is not among them.

The law was supposed to be enacted by 2021; however, it has not been passed since 2022.