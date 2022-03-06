California Examiner

Financial analysis

Stimulus check: Will Social Security recipients receive another payment?

ByMaria Shiela

Mar 6, 2022
Stimulus check Will Social Security recipients receive another payment

Those on a fixed income who receive Social Security payments are asked to sign a petition asking Congress to send them one more $1,400 check.

A letter was sent to the government outlining how the 5.9 percent rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was insufficient after accounting for inflation.

Will there be a fourth check on the economic stimulus package?

According to the Sun, not only did the increase do little to assist with inflation, but it also caused many people to exceed income limitations for benefits such as Medicare.

There is also a petition on Change.org with more than 3 million signatures, attempting to persuade Congress to issue another check.

Also read: SSI 2022 updates – Exact date $7,452 Social Security check will be sent! Check Here Who Qualifies!

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus check?

It does not appear to be a possibility. There are measures in the Build Back Better Act that will benefit seniors, but a stimulus check is not among them.

The law was supposed to be enacted by 2021; however, it has not been passed since 2022.

By Maria Shiela

Related Post

Financial analysis

Update on the Stimulus Check: Is It Possible? Will the Monthly Supplemental Child Tax Credit Be Renewed?

Mar 6, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

U.S. Inflation in 2022 to Be Much Worse Than Anticipated, Goldman Sachs States

Mar 5, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

SSI 2022 updates – Exact date $7,452 Social Security check will be sent! Check Here Who Qualifies!

Mar 5, 2022 Maria Shiela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Financial analysis

Stimulus check: Will Social Security recipients receive another payment?

Mar 6, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

Update on the Stimulus Check: Is It Possible? Will the Monthly Supplemental Child Tax Credit Be Renewed?

Mar 6, 2022 Maria Shiela
COVID-19

Which California Counties Maintain a ‘High’ Level of COVID Activity?

Mar 6, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

California spends billions to solve homelessness but has little to show for it.

Mar 6, 2022 Maria Shiela