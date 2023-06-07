Stockton Cops Shot and Killed a Man Who Was Carrying a Gun

Police in Stockton say they shot and killed a man they thought might be armed on Sunday night. At 7:48 p.m., a concerned citizen called 911 to report that a guy with a weapon had tried to pull them over near the intersection of Sturgeon Road and Mariners Drive in Stockton.
Another caller at 7:51 p.m. reported seeing the same man sprinting toward traffic in the road while brandishing a weapon. When cops approached a man who matched the suspect description, he allegedly took out what looked like a revolver and dropped it on the ground.
The man raised his hands above his head, but just for a second. Police said he obeyed their directions and reached for the firearm. The suspect allegedly raced at the officers while brandishing the revolver, prompting the officers to open fire, striking the man several times.
An officer from the California Highway Patrol responded to a “shots fired” complaint at 7:55 p.m., however, they later claimed the officer didn’t really fire their weapon. After cops determined it was safe to approach, they placed him in handcuffs and retrieved a Glock 9MM handgun that had been lying next to him.
Despite police claims that they attempted to render aid, the individual was pronounced dead by responding medical personnel. A representative for the Stockton Police Department stated that no officers were harmed in the incident and that two male officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.
Officers Gianni Azevedo (hired in June 2019) and Brian Tualla (hired in December 2021) have been named. They’re both Field Operation specialists. The two officers’ body cameras were reportedly on and operational during the shooting. The deceased has been identified as Jaden Durand Mixon, 20, from Antelope, Sacramento County.
There is presently a multi-agency investigation involving the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
