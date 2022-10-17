Stockton Serial Murderer Suspect: What We Know

An individual whom police suspect to be the serial killer who has shot and murdered five people in Stockton and who has been terrorizing the central California city since his presence was first reported last month was apprehended by police on Saturday.

They say they caught Wesley Brownlee, the suspect, as he searched for a victim at 2 a.m. on Saturday, dressed all in black and armed with a revolver. Brownlee was arrested for many felonies, including murder and weapon possession. His capture put an end to weeks of doubt and terror after authorities tied him to a series of shootings on the north side of Stockton.

Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Saturday and remained in the San Joaquin County prison on Sunday with no bond having been established.

So, now what?

As of Sunday afternoon, Brownlee had not been arraigned, which means he had not yet made a court appearance to enter a plea. Deputy Nicholas Goucher of the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office said on Sunday that it was unknown whether the suspect had hired an attorney or spoken with a public defender.

According to the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office, he will be arraigned on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Are there any felony convictions on Brownlee’s record?

A criminal record has been claimed by the police, but nothing more is known about the suspect. Two felonies, being a criminal or addict in possession of a pistol and being a banned person in possession of ammunition, led to his arrest, as shown by his case file.

According to record searches, he apparently entered a guilty plea in 2019 for a traffic offense in Arizona.

When did the police finally catch up with him?

After acquiring information pointing to Brownlee, investigators began tailing him.

His capture occurred about 2 a.m. on a Saturday, just when the serial murderer often carried out his murders. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that police tracked Brownlee as he drove through north Stockton on a “quest to murder.”

McFadden speculated that Brownlee, who was arrested with a weapon and dressed all black, was “out hunting” for another victim. He was captured in a peaceful neighborhood next to a park, which matched the description of the scene of a prior shooting victim.

If you know when police initially had suspicions, tell us.

Late in September, authorities in Stockton, California, made public the existence of a serial murderer in the city. Afterwards, the municipal police department put out a surveillance footage of a “person of interest” in a string of homicides, hoping for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

All five of the slayings took place between nightfall and morning, and the victims, who were mostly campsite dwellers, were shot when they were alone. At the north bank of the Calaveras River in Stockton, they happened between July and September. There appears to be a connection between the shootings based on ballistics findings.

There was a guy on the security footage who walked in a peculiar way and wore all black attire.

How were he and his identity confirmed by the police?

There was a $125,000 reward offered by city authorities for information that led to an arrest.

When police announced in late September that a serial murderer was at large, they got hundreds of tips. Nobody knows who gave them the tip that led to Brownlee’s arrest, and as of Sunday, it was unclear whether the prize had been paid out.

As of this writing, it is unknown what part, if any, the roughly 4,000 users of a secret Facebook page set up to exchange information about the killing spree had in the eventual arrest of the suspect.