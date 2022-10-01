Stockton’s Police Chief Says Recent Homicides Are Serial

Chief Stanley McFadden made the announcement at a press conference, where he also revealed that police have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the five murders, but have not yet determined whether or whether this person is a suspect or a witness.

At the press conference, CBS13’s Laura Haefeli found that all five victims were unaccompanied when they were killed; they were ambushed; they were in poorly lighted areas; and neither drugs nor gangs played a role in the slayings.

When Laura questioned Chief McFadden about whether or not they should use the term “serial killer,” he confirmed that the killings fit the profile of a serial killer.

The police haven’t determined if there’s just one bad guy or a whole gang behind this.

