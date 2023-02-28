Stolen Truck Crashes Into West Seattle Home

Authorities are looking into a Monday morning incident in west Seattle where a guy slammed a stolen pickup vehicle into a house.
Officers were called about a man who crashed his automobile into a house before escaping, and they went to the 8400 block of 24th Avenue Southwest.
Officers discovered an unoccupied white pickup truck that had slammed into a home’s external wall when they arrived at the scene at around 8:15 a.m. According to the Seattle Police Department, the suspect appears to have driven the vehicle through a fence.
The Driver Fleed
No one appeared to be hurt inside the house.
A number of witnesses reported to the police that they observed a man get out of the car after the collision and get into the passenger side of a semi-truck. The semi-truck then turned onto Southwest Thistle Street and traveled east.
Officers informed the pickup truck’s registered owner after determining that it was an unreported stolen vehicle from Burien.
SPD received help from the Burien Police Department in responding to the collision.
Call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 253-5000 if you have any information about this event.
