Stranger Things Season 5 Is Coming Sooner Then Expected

Stranger Things’ fourth season has arrived after nearly three years. (The first 7 episodes are now streaming, with 2 more on July 1)

When will season 5 arrive? Fans are eagerly devouring the new episodes.

The Duffer Brothers announced in February that the forthcoming fifth season will be the last. The coronavirus epidemic delayed filming on the newest season, but the brothers told Variety the gap between the fourth and fifth seasons will be short.

Read on for what they said and more on Stranger Things 5!

Stranger Things Season 5 Plot

Before we get into Stranger Things Season 5, let’s relive the first four seasons. Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Will are great buddies. Their family plays danger and dragon. After playing a game on the way home, a monster draws Will into the upside-down world. Joyce and Jonathan report that Will is missing in the morning.

Jim Hopper was station chief. He investigated himself. A mystery girl was stealing food. Eleven’s arm. Superpowers. Hawkins Lab operatives arrived to catch Eleven, but he escaped. She met Mike and his friend while running.

Eleven visits Mike. He hides in the basement to protect her, knowing her superpower. Eleven opens Upside Down after being tortured by Dr. Brenner, and a monster from another realm arrives. Mike and his buddies scour the Upside Down for Will. Joyce and Jim Hopper rescued Will.

Stranger Things Season 5 Cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

David Harbour as Detective Jim Hopper

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Matt and Ross Duffer told Variety, “During the six-month pandemic hiatus, we pitched Netflix season 5.” Everyone there was at the 2015 pitch. Once strangers, we were now friends, and there were many tears. It’s been an incredible experience for us all, and while it’s hard to realize we’re nearing the finish, we feel grateful to have such fantastic partners.”

The Duffer Brothers stated, “The delay should be shorter this time because we already have a framework. We can’t envision another six-month forced vacation.” (We cautioned against holding them to this commitment.)

While this chapter is coming to an end, the Duffers believe there are more new adventures and stories to be told. pic.twitter.com/3OGCjXR2Db — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2022

Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer

Stranger Things 5 hasn’t started filming yet, so there’s no trailer, but we’ll be watching. Here You can watch the Previous season trailer:

Stranger Things Season 5 is the Final Season?

Yes, sadly.

In February, the Duffer Brothers told fans that season five would be the last. Seven years ago, we sketched out Stranger Things’ whole plot arc. We projected four or five seasons for the story. It was too big to tell in four, but we’re speeding toward the end. Season 4 is the penultimate; Season 5 is the final.

Fans won’t have to say goodbye to the Upside Down, though. The Duffer Brothers suggested a spin-off, saying, “There are still more interesting stories to tell in the Stranger Things world; new mysteries, new adventures, new surprising heroes.”

Here’s how the cast of #StrangerThings reacted to the news that the show will end after season 5. https://t.co/d9Ta4Mf99m — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) May 27, 2022

*screams in demogorgon*

THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER. Vol 1 May 27 pic.twitter.com/J9iGHTWLpZ — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 12, 2022

Final Words

