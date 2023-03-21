Teenager Shot and Killed at Lamar High School, Classmate Accused of Capital Murder

Police say a student shot and killed one classmate and injured another outside Arlington’s Lamar High School on Monday morning. The suspect is currently in custody and is being charged with capital murder.
The Arlington Independent School District has announced that all Lamar classes and extracurricular activities for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. On Wednesday, the school will have counselors present for as long as they are needed by students and faculty.
Approximately 40 minutes before classes began and approximately five minutes before two school resource officers with the Arlington Police Department arrived for the day, a shooting occurred on campus, according to the AISD and police.
The incident took place in the 1400 block of W. Lamar Boulevard. Jesse Minton of the Arlington Police Department said a male student was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.
During a press conference held on Monday afternoon, Arlington Police Chief Al Jones and AISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos revealed that the injured student had passed away. The student’s name has not been released.
“It is with great sadness that I announce that the student has died from his injuries,” Jones said. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the victims and to all of the students and staff at Lamar High School. Our hearts are with them.”
Minton stated that the other wounded student was a female juvenile who was grazed by a bullet or hit by flying debris, causing injuries to her cheek. At this time, we have heard of no further injuries.
According to Jones, there is video evidence showing that the slain teen and injured girl were waiting by the steps for the school to open when they were shot. The police are still looking into the incident and have not confirmed a motive.
“Schools deserve to be a safe place for students to learn and to grow, every day. Today, we’re heartbroken”.
The Superintendent of Arlington Independent School District is Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.
A Lamar University student was arrested and a weapon thought to have been used in the shooting was located, according to the police.
Shooting at my old high school today. Simultaneously feels deeply shocking & also somehow completely unsurprising.
I can't believe how normalized school shootings have become in the USA, & how much it seems like there's little interest in changing that.https://t.co/IQ3AZJirqJ
— Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) March 20, 2023
This unidentified juvenile student is currently being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center on a capital murder charge. The cops said more charges are forthcoming.
According to Jones, the student never returned to the school after the shooting. He claimed that 911 callers had given police a detailed description of the shooter, and that officers had quickly surrounded and arrested the suspect without incident.
“Their response was swift. The scene was secure in minutes,” Jones said. “I’m extremely proud of the job that everyone did today.”
Jones did not release any details on Monday regarding the weapon or its origin due to the continuing investigation, but he did add that the community can help with gun safety and keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of minors by working with police and school officials.
“We need our community’s help to ensure that guns do not end up on school campuses. We need gun owners to step up, to be responsible and ensure that they are properly securing their firearms so kids don’t have access to them. That means using gun safes, gun locks and not leaving the guns unsecured in cars or other places where kids can get them,”Jones said.
Andrew Hagman, principal at Lamar, expressed his gratitude to the children for listening to staff directions to seek shelter within the building and said he was “very, very happy” about their swift response.
“Unfathomable remorse. To think that a young life was lost in such a senseless fashion. It’s incredible and it’s incredible when it happens right at your doorstep,” Hagman said. “I’m still numb, but thankful that more kids were not hurt and staff were not hurt. My heart goes out to the young man’s family.”
Students were brought inside by faculty before the school was sealed down as police investigated the shooting.
“This occurred before the school opens normally, at about 7:35 a.m., so luckily enough we don’t have a full school to deal with, but as is our procedure we immediately locked the school down and searched every part of the school to make sure there were no other shooters, no other weapons and to make sure no one else was injured,” said Minton.
“You almost feel guilty that, you know, that you’re relieved that your kids are OK but you know that somebody else is hurting right now. It’s terrifying.”
Late Monday morning, after the lockdown was lifted, students were bused to the district’s multipurpose athletic building at 1001 E. Division Street for a reunion center. No matter how they got to school on Monday morning, the district said that every Lamar student who was there was brought to the reunion facility.
I am praying for the Arlington community in the wake of this horrible news. We need to continue our work to protect our children from gun violence.https://t.co/F7uRThIYTu
— Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) March 20, 2023
Students in the Arlington Independent School District (ISD) returned to class on Monday after having last week off for spring break. The district stated that classes at the high school begin at 7:35 a.m., so not all kids would have been present when the shooting occurred.
