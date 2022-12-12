Students At Kansas University And Kansas State University Are Being Warned By Police As The Search For A College Rapist Continues: College students in eastern Kansas are once more urged to exercise caution as the start of winter break draws near.
A view to the northeast reveals the Lawrence campus of the University of Kansas. The Kansas College Raped is still being sought after by police.
According to a recent news release from the Lawrence Police Department and the Riley County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of 14 rapes and two attempted rapes of female college students over a 15-year period between 2000 and 2015 that are thought to have been committed by the same individual.
According to investigators, all incidents occurred in off-campus homes close to the University of Kansas and Kansas State University. Often, the suspect carried a gun.
All save the first incident occurred during a break between classes at KU or K-State, according to investigators. As students once more start to leave for winter break, a recent reminder of the suspected rapist was placed on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
According to a website made by neighborhood police to help identify the offender, almost all of the assaults took place while the victim slept between the hours of 2 and 4:30 in the morning.
The sheriff’s office advised individuals to use personal safety caution and report any suspicious activities while on winter vacation. “Those who don’t travel should pay additional attention to activities close to their homes,”
The Riley County Crimestoppers can be reached at 785-539-7777, or you can call them toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS if you have any information on the rapist (8477).
