Students Walk Out Of East High School Following The Passing Of A Classmate

After the death of a 16-year-old student who was shot in the neighbourhood of the school last month, students at East High School staged a walkout on Friday morning to call for increased gun control.
Luis Garcia was shot on February 13 at 17th Avenue and Esplanade, which is between East High School and City Park. He passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends. No one has been detained on suspicion of the shooting as of Friday.
Denver East Students Demand Action organised a walkout from class on Friday morning to demand that lawmakers take action on gun safety. About nine in the morning, hundreds of students arrived at the capitol and queued up to go through a magnetometer.
Santos Garcia, Luis’ older brother and an East High School alumnus, was present. On Friday morning, he addressed the legislature outside the state Senate chamber.
This is the line of students trying to get into the state capitol right now protesting for gun control after the shooting death of a student at East High School.
They’re waiting to go through a magnetometer. pic.twitter.com/ICB7Rhgyzt
— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) March 3, 2023
Garcia remarked, “They’re comforting me, but I hope they change. “While words are good, deeds are better.
Garcia claimed that the past two and a half weeks have been excruciatingly traumatic for his family as they have seen his brother struggle in the hospital.
He was the ideal brother anyone could have wished for “says he. “You know, he works hard, loves, cares, etc. No other way to describe him.
Garcia said it hurt to see so many students gathered in his brother’s honour.
There was a large crowd… I just never thought it would be about him like that,” he remarked.
When Luis Garcia waited to address lawmakers, his fellow players from the East High School soccer team that won the state title joined him. In the run-up to the election for Denver mayor next month, the group was seen mingling with a number of state legislators.
Mateo Tullar, a junior at East and one of Garcia’s teammates, said, “I’ve never been personally affected like this close to it before, but this is what it took for me to get into this.
“The requests we are making are really modest and doable, he said.
The necessity for more security cameras around the school and for the Esplanade in front of the school to be closed off during school hours were topics he discussed with legislators.
Many of these folks appear to be utterly unaffected from the gallery where I am sitting, “said he. “Simply put, I just want to make sure they are informed about the world.
Must Check:
- The Driver Was Detained After A Video Of Him Nearly Hitting Students At Their School Bus Stop Surfaced
- Global Architect Of Landmark Buildings Rafael Viñoly Dies At 78
Senior at East High School Alaijah Sims claims that she has missed more days of class due to gun violence than she has due to snow days. She claimed that the reason she travelled to the capital was to prevent upperclassmen from having to deal with this issue any longer.
“We must alter. This has occurred much too frequently. We’ve reached the point when East students shouldn’t be concerned about this “said Sims. “No one should have to struggle to keep us secure in our classrooms. We’re all tired of it now.”
Sims stated, “We should be concentrating on our futures and not whether or not we feel safe or whether or not we fear death.
For more such information and latest updates, follow us on Twitter.