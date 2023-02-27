Sunday Night Triple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead And 2 Injured

After a triple shooting Sunday night, one person was killed and two others were injured.
According to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, at at 6 p.m., an officer from the NE district performing a crime suppression assignment heard gunshots near the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane.
According to Harrison, the officer drove towards the gunfire coming from the apartment complex’s back parking lot and saw a young male in a shooting posture discharge a pistol.
The Individual Fled As The Officer Arrived
The officers stated that they were too far away from the unnamed individual at the time to detain him.
When the initial set of gunshots were heard, police suspect a 21-year-old male fled the area and died in the apartment complex.
Gunfire also injured two additional individuals, ages 18 and 19. They were carried from the scene to a local hospital, where police say they are in stable condition.
“Three people were shot during a mass shooting. Youngsters are playing outside. People enjoying themselves on a sunny weekend. “Harrison stated this during a press briefing held on the site on Sunday night.
Anybody with information regarding this event is asked to call 410-396-2411. Individuals who desire to remain anonymous should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text an anonymous tip to MCS of Maryland by visiting their website.
