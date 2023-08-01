Super Bowl Champion’s Daughter Passes Away in Plane Crash

Over the past weekend, Wisconsin experienced the heartbreak of two separate aircraft crashes that resulted in the loss of four lives. One of the victims was 30-year-old Devyn Reiley, the daughter of Bruce Collie, a former Super Bowl champion who played for the San Francisco 49ers.
The first crash occurred during an air convention near Oshkosh, Wisconsin when a T-6 Texan plane crashed into Lake Winnebago. Devyn Reiley and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno were tragically killed in this incident. Bruce Collie took to Facebook to pay tribute to his daughter, expressing his faith in difficult times and trusting that all things will work together for good.
Shortly after the first crash, another tragedy struck at Wittman Regional Airport when a Rotorway 162F helicopter and ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter collided mid-air. The pilot, 69-year-old Mark Peterson, and passenger, 72-year-old Thomas Volz, lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, while two others sustained injuries.
The tweet below verifies the news:
NFL Alum Bruce Collie’s 30-Year-Old Daughter Dies in Plane Crash https://t.co/KDy4EygIcf
— E! News (@enews) July 31, 2023
In the wake of these devastating events, the National Transportation Safety Board has initiated investigations to determine the cause of both crashes. The aviation community and the residents of Wisconsin mourn the loss of these precious lives and extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims.
Such accidents remind us of the risks inherent in aviation, and it underscores the importance of rigorous safety measures and thorough investigations to prevent similar tragedies in the future. May the memories of those who perished in these accidents be forever cherished, and may their loved ones find strength and solace during this difficult time.
