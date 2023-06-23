Super Mario Bros Wonder Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

I can’t wait for Super Mario Bros. Wonder to come out. Nintendo hasn’t made a new 2D Mario game in over a decade, and it’s crazy to think that the Switch had to wait this long to get one. It looks like Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be worth the wait, though.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the most awaited Switch games of the year. It has a more colorful art style, a more creative approach to level design, new power-ups, and more playable characters than ever before.
There’s still a lot more to learn about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but for now, keep reading to find out everything we know about it so far.
Super Mario Bros Wonder Release Date
Nintendo has set October 20, 2023, as the release date for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. That makes the new 2D Mario one of the most anticipated games of 2023 when it will come out as an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-orders are already available in the Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
How to play Super Mario, Bros. Wonder?
The new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game looks very different from the last 2D Mario games we got, at least in terms of how it looks. Nintendo seems to be using the power of the Switch to make more detailed environments, redesigned character models, and more complex level layouts that use new features and returning powerups in creative ways.
The most important thing to take away from the first few times you play Super Mario Bros. Wonder is how creative the game is. A lot of this has to do with the new Wonder Flowers, which you’ll need to collect through levels to get to the Wonders of the World.
For example, we’ve seen characters change into new things (like a ball that can move quickly through environments), Mario’s neck grows up into the sky, the shape of pipes changes as they come to life, and the lighting of levels changes completely. It gives lessons a lot of flairs and makes them hard to plan.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will also have a bit more charm, thanks to changes made by Nintendo. The whole game has a very playful feel to it. The characters swim up rivers, grind on rails, and try to avoid roller-skating Koopas while evocative sound effects and talking flowers help move the story along. Classic.
