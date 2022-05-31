Surge Credit Card Login, Forget Password, And All You Need To Know

Surge Credit Card

Every month, the Surge credit card reports to all three main credit bureaus so that clients can begin improving their credit history immediately. The Surge credit card is a great way to develop credit if you’ve never had one before. Customers can check their credit ratings on a monthly basis by logging into their Surge credit card online account.

After six months, consumers may be eligible for a credit limit increase of up to $1,000, according to the credit card issuer’s website. No matter if you’ve received an offer in the mail for the Surge Mastercard, you can apply for it online.

Approval or denial is frequently communicated electronically within minutes of submitting an application. If an applicant’s credit history is particularly bad, Continental Finance may take longer to approve them. In order to make payments, you will require the Surge credit card login website. Continental Finance’s website allows customers to make a payment.

Features to note:

Customers with bad credit can apply for this card.

Start building your credit score with a credit limit of $300–$1000.

Enjoy the credit card’s zero-fraud liability service.

Every month, a copy of your credit report is sent to each of the three major credit bureaus in the United States.

You will get a free monthly credit score along with a statement

Pay at least the minimum monthly payment for the first six months of your credit card statement and you’ll double your credit limit.

Expenses and costs:

For purchases, the variable APR ranges from 24.99 percent to 29.99 percent.

Depending on market conditions, the ARR for the cash advance ranges between 24.99 and 29.99 percent. The cash advance fee will be either $5.00 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is higher.

It will cost $75.00 to $99.00 for the first year, and then $99.00 per year thereafter.

The percentage of each transaction in U.S. dollars that is charged as a foreign transaction fee ranges from 0% to 3%.

Up to $40 will be charged for late or returned payments. $29 penalty will be imposed if there has been no penalty in the last six billing cycles.

The following are additional charges:

There will be a $10-a-month charge for the upkeep of the vehicle. Your monthly maintenance charge will be zero if you have a high credit rating. For the first 12 months, there will be no monthly maintenance price.

The charge for the additional card is $30.00.

Interest rates can be as high as they like.

A one-time payment of $9.95 entitles you to a premium-designed credit card.

Surge Credit Card login Process Step By Step

Surge Credit Card login instructions are provided below.

Go to https://www.surgecardinfo.com/, the official website.

The Login link is on the main page. After logging in, a login page will appear.

You will need to enter your Username and Password in order to log in. Login to my account is the next step.

Surge Credit Card Login Via Mobile App

Install the official app on your mobile device. Please see the end of this article for additional information and download links.

Enter your login and password into the mobile app.

To access your account on a mobile device, click the Login button.

ii-Forgot Password: Click this option to reset your password. You will see an online form on the next screen.

How can you get back your Username and Password if you forget them?

There is an option on the official website to reset your password and username if you’ve lost them and can’t get into your account.

Please refer to the following instructions.

Take advantage of this opportunity to log into your account by clicking on a link on the official website. Click the Forgot Username or Password? link found on the login page to reset your credentials. There are methods to retrieve your username and password on the following page. Here you will get two options.

I forgot my username

I forgot my password

i-Forgot Username: Click this option to recover your lost username. You will see a username recovery form on the next screen.

Enter the below-mentioned details in this form.

Last four digits of your Social Security Number

Last four digits of the credit card number

ZIP code

Look up your account afterward. Your account information will be sought out by the system. To regain our username, you’ll need the help of further instructions.

Forgot Password: Click this option to reset your password. You will see an online form on the next screen.

Once you’ve entered your username, click the Submit button to send it to us. When you sign up for a new account, you will receive an email with instructions on how to change your password and create a new one.

