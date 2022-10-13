Surveillance Footage Shows Murder Suspects Entering Gwinnett Jail

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a popular high school football player in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Last week, 18-year-old Elijah Dewitt was killed down as he left the Dave & Buster’s in the Sugarloaf Mill shopping center. DeWitt was a huge deal for Jackson County’s Jefferson High School team.

Days later in Anderson, South Carolina, police apprehended 18-year-old Kamare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson.

On Wednesday, the same day DeWitt’s family is holding a private burial service, a judge rejected bond for the teens.

Elizabeth Rawlins of Channel 2 was present as a judge informed the two that they were being charged with criminal murder.

I’m sorry to break it to you, sir, but you’ve committed four felonies. The judge questioned whether or not the defendant was familiar with the terms. Asking, “Do you realize what it implies for you? You’ll be staying for a while.

Dawn DeWitt said her kid did not know Bryan or Richardson, but police stated the teens specifically targeted her son.

On Wednesday evening, close friends and family will assemble for a funeral service in a quiet, intimate setting.