Suspect Accused Of Forcefully Robbing A Man

The Iwilei District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against a guy who is 29 years old for allegedly robbing a homeless man who is 75 years old at gunpoint.
On Saturday, Nevy Andereas, who has no known address in the area, was charged with advertising a hazardous substance in the third degree and committing robbery in the first degree. The total amount of his bail has been set at $25,000.
The incident took place at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Friday morning at a bus stop located in the 500 block of North Nimitz Highway.
Police in Honolulu said that a man suspected of wielding what seemed to be a pistol and using force to steal a wallet from a victim was responsible for the incident.
During the course of the heist, the victim sustained head injuries, and he was subsequently sent to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 75-year-old homeless man at gunpoint in #Iwilei.
More: https://t.co/N1TfrM1Dvj #HInews #StarAdvertiser
— Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) December 6, 2022
A short while later, the police spotted Andereas in Iwilei and detained him on suspicion of committing a robbery there.
According to the allegations contained in the court documents, Andereas carried out the robbery using a replica gun.
A piece of equipment that “significantly resembles a firearm, can fairly be recognized as a firearm, or is used or brandished as if it were a firearm” is the legal definition of a “simulated firearm” under state law.
Andereas has a criminal history that includes four convictions: two for the felony offense of burglary in the second degree, and two for the petty offenses of harassment and alcohol use in public places.
Read More: