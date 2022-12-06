Suspect Accused Of Forcefully Robbing A Man

The Iwilei District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against a guy who is 29 years old for allegedly robbing a homeless man who is 75 years old at gunpoint.

On Saturday, Nevy Andereas, who has no known address in the area, was charged with advertising a hazardous substance in the third degree and committing robbery in the first degree. The total amount of his bail has been set at $25,000.

The incident took place at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Friday morning at a bus stop located in the 500 block of North Nimitz Highway.

Police in Honolulu said that a man suspected of wielding what seemed to be a pistol and using force to steal a wallet from a victim was responsible for the incident.

During the course of the heist, the victim sustained head injuries, and he was subsequently sent to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

A short while later, the police spotted Andereas in Iwilei and detained him on suspicion of committing a robbery there.

According to the allegations contained in the court documents, Andereas carried out the robbery using a replica gun.

A piece of equipment that “significantly resembles a firearm, can fairly be recognized as a firearm, or is used or brandished as if it were a firearm” is the legal definition of a “simulated firearm” under state law.

Andereas has a criminal history that includes four convictions: two for the felony offense of burglary in the second degree, and two for the petty offenses of harassment and alcohol use in public places.

