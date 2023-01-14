Suspect Arrested After Fatally Striking A Woman With His Car After A Massive Fight

An individual has been detained after San Antonio police claim she struck two ladies who were engaged in a serious altercation close to downtown, killing one of them.
According to Bexar County Jail records, Pennie Gomez, 36, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.
Before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant document, police were called to an incident at Angela Walk and South Picoso Street.
They discovered a woman who had been struck by a car there. Due to her wounds, she passed away right there. The victim, Ashley Lopez, 28, was recognized by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The car struck another woman as well, but she was able to recover from her wounds.
Between 15 and 30 persons got into a significant fight, according to the police. According to police, the situation worsened when Gomez entered a car and attacked the woman.
According to the affidavit, at least five witnesses claimed to police they observed Gomez purposely drive into the gathering.
According to one witness, Gomez stopped the car after hitting the victim, and the witness slammed on the window to alert her that she had struck someone.
The complaint claims that Gomez then fled once more while pulling both women a distance of several feet.
The affidavit continues that video taken on a cell phone corroborated the testimony of the witnesses.
Gomez was sought after, according to the investigators, on unrelated accusations. When queried about the hit-and-run accident after being taken into custody, she requested a lawyer, according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, warrants were issued for her arrest on the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. She is also accused of having drugs in her possession.
Read More:
- 2 Paramedics In Illinois Has Been Arrested And Charged With Murder Following The Death Of A Patient
- 9 People Died And More Casualties Are Expected After Tornadoes Sweeps Through U.S. Southeast