Suspect Arrested For Shooting And Killing Kid At West Side Car Club Gathering

Records show that a juvenile was detained for fatally shooting another kid in the head after a car club gathering on the West Side.
A murder charge led to the early Tuesday arrest of Victor Aleman, 19, according to Bexar County Jail records. He’s accused of murdering 18-year-old Paul Ortiz.
Ortiz and two of his buddies allegedly travelled to a car club meet-up on Sunday night close to the 8000 block of Meadow Leaf Drive, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Police showed up during the meeting and dispersed the throng. However, the vehicles moved to a nearby parking area.
Aleman approached the car Ortiz and his buddies were sitting in while they were at the second location, according to the affidavit. About Ortiz, who was occupying the back seat, Aleman inquired.
Ortiz dropped his window and called Aleman by name, but Aleman “suddenly” shot Ortiz in the head, according to the affidavit.
Friends of Ortiz took him to the hospital emergency room. The hospital staff declared him deceased.
According to the affidavit, they also spoke with Ortiz’s friends and gathered their car as evidence. Although they did not know Aleman’s complete name, they claimed to have seen him before.
Aleman was later recognised by police as the gunman, and on Monday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Unknown is the shooting’s motive.
Aleman has a $150,000 bond.
