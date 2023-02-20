Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Temple University Police Officer

Officials said that an 18-year-old guy has been detained and charged in relation to the shooting death of a Temple University police officer on Saturday night near campus.
The suspect, Miles Pfeffer, was detained by township, Philadelphia, state, and federal marshals just after 7 a.m. on Sunday at his residence in Buckingham Township, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office. According to county prosecutors, “police used the fallen officer’s handcuffs to place the suspect under custody.”
Several firearms were found, according to Alicia Roberts of CBS Philadelphia, who also notes that Pfeffer’s mother, who was present at the house when her son was detained, owns the property. She was also detained and interrogated.
According to the institution, Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was shot while responding to a heist.
Pfeffer will be accused of murder, the murder of an officer of the police, robbery, carjacking, and offences using weapons. According to the prosecution, Fitzgerald received a headshot.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement on Sunday that Pfeffer “is also claimed to have attempted to steal Officer Fitzgerald of his pistol and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was resting on the ground and mortally injured.” Pfeffer is also believed to have performed a carjacking shortly after the officer was killed, not far from the scene.
Fitzgerald was taken in emergency care and later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, according to the university on Saturday.
Fitzgerald has been a member of the school’s police force since October 2021, according to school officials.
According to a statement from Jennifer Griffin, the university’s vice president for public safety, “Officer Fitzgerald devoted his life to selflessly serve and defend this community.” “All of our hearts are deeply broken by this loss. He was a friend, coworker, son, husband, parent, and all of those things.”
As the city and the country struggle with “an unprecedented epidemic of violence,” university president Jason Wingard expressed his “heartbreak” and called the shooting “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff, and community.”
According to a tweet from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, he and his wife are “devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was slain in the line of duty tonight, valiantly serving his community.”
