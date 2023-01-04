Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman: A suspect in the murder and felony assault of a 38-year-old mother has been detained in Akron. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody by the northern Ohio fugitive task force at home in the Summit Lake section of Akron, close to the 200 block of East Miller Avenue.
Initial reports: A gunshot on New Year’s Eve claimed the life of a 38-year-old lady and injured her 5-year-old daughter.
On New Year’s Eve, after receiving a complaint from a neighbor claiming to have heard gunshots, Akron police arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Brittain Road at 8 p.m. Allison Dinkins, 38, was discovered by police unresponsive with what seemed to be gunshot wounds, along with her 5-year-old daughter, who had also been shot. On January 1st, a warrant for Mason’s arrest was issued when Akron identified him as the suspect.
Her daughter, who had been shot, was sent to Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening treatment. To help with the youngster, Summit County Children Services was notified.
People killed in gunshots, fires, and crashes on New Year’s Eve in Akron have been named.
The Akron Police Department did “an exceptional job identifying this individual, which led to an arrest within days of the crime,” according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
On December 31, four persons passed away in the city, including Dinkins.
The 68-unit building at the former Akron West High School, 315 S. Maple St. in Chapel Hill, is where Dorothy Gatlin, 70, perished in a fire that started in her apartment. Around 4:30 p.m., the fire began, and it took 20 minutes to put it out. At least three additional people displaced by the fire received help from the Red Cross.
Around 2:30 pm, Richard Newman, 26, lost his life in a single-car collision on Interstate 76 in Kenmore.
Just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, a shooting inside a residence in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue in Kenmore claimed the life of a 35-year-old man who was still unidentified on Tuesday.
