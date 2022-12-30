Suspect Detained After A Semi-truck Hit And Killed A 55-year-old Man

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, investigators detained a semi-truck driver on suspicion of striking a man who was standing next to a passenger van and then fleeing the scene to make a delivery to a neighboring business.
The Arapahoe County jail was holding 31-year-old Erick Mejia on accusations of vehicular homicide. The amount of his bail was $100,000.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies were summoned to the incident at 1 Digicomm Drive in the Dove Valley neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office. The 55-year-old victim was discovered on the ground next to a white passenger van. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that he passed away at the site.
According to the announcement, the inquiry revealed that the victim’s van was parked next to a white semi-truck whose driver struck both the victim and the van by driving ahead.
The driver then reportedly fled the scene, delivered a package to Digicomm International, and then departed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
South of Colorado Springs, on Interstate 25, deputies followed the semi as it traveled, and Fountain Police officers halted the truck. Mejia, the driver, was taken into custody, according to the press release.
On January 4, Mejia will appear in court in Arapahoe County.
