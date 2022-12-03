Suspect Detained In Connection With Shooting Of A Minor Campaigning For Raphael Warnock

Police in Georgia said they apprehended a guy on suspicion of firing a gun through his front door at a teenage campaign volunteer for Senator Raphael Warnock, hitting the youngster in the leg. The suspect was charged with attempted murder.
The incident took place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Savannah, where the 15-year-old was campaigning for the forthcoming runoff election for Warnock’s seat, according to the Savannah police department.
According to the police, the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, fired a shot through the closed front door, striking the teenager. The suspect was “immediately identified” as being the one responsible for the shooting.
The child was taken to a nearby medical facility where he received treatment for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
The Savannah Police Department issued a statement on Friday saying, “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.
According to the police, Paiz was located at the location, and after being arrested, he was placed in the Chatham County Jail on counts of aggravated assault and aggravated violence.
The inquiry into the case is still ongoing.
In the widely watched runoff election for the Senate that will take place on Tuesday, Democratic incumbent Warnock faces off against Republican opponent Herschel Walker. There has been a record turnout for early voting.
Warnock expressed his regret in a statement by saying, “I am grieved to read of this occurrence.” The victim and their family are in my thoughts and prayers, and I hope that they make a full recovery.
