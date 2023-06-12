Suspect Detained in Standoff That Temporarily Closed Coliseum BART Station

Sunday afternoon, authorities claimed a standoff at the Coliseum BART station forced the closure of the station. The 7200 San Leandro Street BART station was reopened later that evening, about 7 o’clock, following an hours-long standoff that involved the use of gas.
Police said the driver, who is the suspect in the standoff, locked himself in his car and refused to come out as they tried to negotiate his surrender. The cops responded with a flash bang and tear gas, as seen in the video above.
According to the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD), he is involved in an armed robbery that occurred at an unnamed business in the 1000 block of MacArthur Boulevard at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Lewlling Boulevard at around 2:00 p.m., police noticed the suspect, who was driving a silver Hyundai two-door hatchback. According to the SLPD, officers attempted to halt the culprit, but he evaded capture by crashing into one of the police vehicles.
SLPD claimed they went on a motor chase after receiving a complaint of a stolen Hyundai. Both parties ended up in Oakland, where the chase ended when the Hyundai broke down close to the Coliseum BART station.
Over three hours passed during the tense standoff. The officer requested that the driver evacuate the car and surrender. Around 7 o’clock that night, the unnamed suspect was captured without incident. The arrested suspect was not named by police. In this stalemate, SLPD is in charge with assistance from Oakland PD.
