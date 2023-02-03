Suspect Has Mental Illness History In Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage

According to police records and statements made by his attorney in a separate case, the man who is suspected of opening fire and killing one Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from a mental illness. The rampage took place on Wednesday.
According to the records kept by the District of Columbia Police Department, officers went to Isaiah Trotman’s residence in Southeast two weeks before to the fatal shooting to check on his well-being but were unable to locate him there.
According to the report filed by the police, Trotman had been enrolled in a behavioural programme for more than a week but had not turned up during that time.
According to the records that were filed in court in April 2022, Trotman was charged with a number of drug-related felonies in the state of Pennsylvania.
Trotman was reportedly awaiting sentence on those charges after reaching a plea deal with the prosecution, according to his attorney in Pennsylvania.
“The Isaiah Trotman that I am familiar with is a considerate and reasonable person; however, as we have established throughout the entirety of this case in Pennsylvania, he is also struggling with severe mental health issues that have caused his behaviour to be affected in ways that he is unable to control.
This situation is unimaginably terrible for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless individuals whose lives will definitely be altered as a result of this “David Erhard, the attorney for the defendant, issued a statement to News4 saying. Greg Bowen Jr., who had known Cunningham for the previous 17 years as a buddy, stated that he was going to be working with Cunningham on Wednesday.
“One of our heroes has passed away. Someone who cared, someone who was dedicated to making sure that the system operated well not only for, you know, himself or for a job, but for everybody else around… We lost a shining star of someone who cared, someone who was dedicated to making sure that the system ran great.
to ensure the safety of his teammates and to allow the public to move freely between locations. He was sincerely concerned, “Bowen claimed.
Following the initial altercation that took place on a metrobus, three other persons were hurt as a result of the incident.
Due to the fact that he is still in the hospital, Trotman has not yet responded to the charges brought against him in court. Trotman was reportedly hospitalised for mental health concerns, according to police sources who are close to the probe.
Read More:
- Memphis Library Shooting Leaves One Person Dead And One Officer Injured
- Bodies Discovered In An Apartment Building Are Thought To Be Those Of Three Michigan Rappers Who Had Been Missing For Almost Two Weeks