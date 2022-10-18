Suspect In Fatal School Shooting Turns Himself In

Police in Philadelphia have arrested yet another person in connection with the tragic shooting outside Roxborough High School last month.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted that on Monday afternoon, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher turned himself in to Homicide Detectives. Fletcher has been charged with murder and other charges.

@phillypolice just took a four suspect wanted in connection to the Roxborough High shooting/Homicide into custody. Troy Fletcher just surrendered to Homicide Detectives. Details to follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) October 17, 2022

Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, who is also suspected of murder, remains at large while police investigate.

On Monday, the United States Marshals Service has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Burney-arrest. Thorn’s

Robert Clark, a supervisory deputy marshal, said the prize will be distributed as soon as an arrest is made.

Burney-Thorn is a black male with brown eyes and a height of 6 feet, 3 inches. He weighs about 215 pounds and has a slim build.

You should treat the adolescent as armed and dangerous.

Two more people have been detained as potential suspects in this investigation.This past week, police apprehended Yaaseen Bivins, age 21, and Zyhied Jones, age 17.

On September 27 at 4:30 p.m., when a junior varsity football scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School was wrapping up in the 4700 block of Pechin Street, a deadly shooting occurred.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was shot and murdered in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and four other minors were injured.

Elizalde played football for Roxborough while being a freshman at rival school Saul High.

According to the police, Elizalde was likely not a primary target.

Detectives say the suspects waited six minutes before leaping from the SUV and unleashing more than 60 gunshots.

There is a total of $50,000 up for grabs for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Burney-Thorn, split between the previous prize of $45,000 and the current cash reward offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.