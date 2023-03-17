Suspect in Mother’s Disappearance-Murder Case Claims Innocence at Hearing

On Thursday, a court heard the case against a man in Montgomery County who is suspected of killing his business partner. Blair Watts, who lives in Royersford, had his preliminary hearing in Limerick Township. The judge’s chambers were filled with the sight of Watts, who was dressed in a crimson prison jumpsuit and whose hands and feet were shackled.
On Thursday, Watts entered district court with a tight lip. Watts denied being the murderer when he left the building on Thursday night. The 33-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, a mother and business associate from Limerick Township. Brown vanished in January.
Neighbor Ellen Friend and scores of others showed up to the hearing in purple to show their support for Brown.
“We’re wearing Justice for Jennifer ribbons and it’s important because purple was her favorite color,” Friend said. “It’s an emotional attachment for all of us because we really want justice served for this unfortunate harmful crime.”
Watts had actually given an interview to CBS News in Philadelphia about Birdie’s Kitchen a full year before the crime took place. Watts was allegedly Brown’s friend and business partner, according to the investigation. After closing for a while, the two intended to reopen Birdie’s Kitchen in Phoenixville before the month’s end.
The defense team for Watts claims the prosecution has failed to prove their client’s guilt. “It’s all circumstantial,” Charles Mandracchia, the defense counsel, said. Watts, according to prosecutors, reported herself missing on January 4 when she failed to pick up her kid from the school bus the day before.
Her dead body was discovered in a forest hours later. Authorities said they have found indisputable proof that Watts is responsible for Brown’s disappearance, including a transfer of $17,000 from Brown’s account to Watts’ two days before she was reported missing.
After Brown’s death, cell phone records place Watts near her house. According to the authorities, a K-9 cadaver dog alerted them to the presence of a body near the kitchen and a trash area outside of Brown’s house. The cause of Brown’s death is still under investigation. Both gunshot and knife wound signs were absent.
The defense claims most of the prosecution’s case rests on conjecture. The judge, however, has determined that trial will now occur.
