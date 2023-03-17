Suspect in New Jersey Shown on Video Putting Dead Cat in Mailbox

Video footage shows a suspect in New Jersey placing a dead cat in a mailbox, and authorities want to speak with him. At about 10 o’clock on a Sunday night, the crime was committed in Cranford, New Jersey. The next morning, someone called the police to report the incident.
The suspect in the video is seen heading along the street while clutching an obscure object. That turns out to be a cat’s corpse. The man approaches the house, places the feline’s body in the mailbox, and then leaves.
As of yet, detectives have uncovered zero clues as to the crime’s impetus. FOX 5 New York contacted Captain Matthew Nazzaro of the Cranford Police Department, who stated that there have been no incidences of this nature in the town.
There’s no telling what happened to cause the cat’s death. According to the authorities, the animal was injured and may have been hit by a car.
“We are seeking the public’s assistance with our attempt to identify the following person of interest who was captured on video placing a deceased cat in a resident’s mailbox,” Cranford Police Department wrote on Twitter.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
We are seeking the public’s assistance with our attempt to identify the following person of interest who was captured on video placing a deceased cat in a resident’s mailbox. All information may be reported to Detective Matthew Siessel at 908-709-7209. pic.twitter.com/ESPxPslRdc
— Cranford Police Dept (@CranfordPD) March 13, 2023
If you have any information, please contact Detective Matthew Siessel at (908) 709-7209.
