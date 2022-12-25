Suspect In North Spokane Shooting Is Arrested

Authorities in North Spokane made an arrest on Friday of a man suspected of shooting another guy in the leg on Tuesday at the North Spokane RV Campground. The suspect is 35 years old.
A news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office stated that Cody R. Woods was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and violation of a domestic violence order.
These allegations were made in the context of a domestic violence order. In connection with a different incident, he was arrested and charged with a second count of violating an injunction prohibiting domestic violence.
Deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the incident that occurred at the RV campground located at 10904 N. Newport Highway, somewhere around 10 o’clock at night Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a shooting and found the victim, a 40-year-old male, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital with a wound that did not appear to be one that would put his life in danger.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies made the discovery that Woods was familiar to the victim. During the argument, Woods took a revolver from his pocket, shot the victim, and then ran away. The original search for Woods did not turn up any results.
Woods was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in North Spokane by deputies from both the sheriff’s office and the Spokane Police Department. Saturday came and went with no change for Woods.
