Suspect in Prince George’s County School Bus Att@ck Tied to De@dly Shooting

The kid still at large in the attempted m*rder of a child on a school bus in Prince George’s County is also suspected of sh*oting and k!lling one of the other defendant’s sisters, Said FOX 5 news.

Three teens, including “Baby K,” a 15-year-old police have identified as a suspect in an attack on another juvenile on a school bus on May 1, have been arr*sted. A 14-year-old Suitland kid and a 15-year-old Temple Hills boy were both arr*sted and charged in connection with the alleged attack.

A girl of 14 has been arrested and charged with coordinating with the perpetrators of the attacks. The third suspect from the bus has not been located by the police. According to the victim’s mother, the teen girl allegedly set her son up by informing the suspected attackers of the position of the bus. The judge ruled against the girl’s bond.

As an adult, Baby K is facing accusations of attempted first- and second-degree m*rder, as well as assault, gun violations, and more. Police are offering a $2,500 reward, and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering an additional $10,000, for information leading to Baby K’s arrest and indictment.

FOX 5 contacted Aisha Braveboy, the state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, to inquire about Baby K and the homicide case. The office of Representative Braveboy declined to comment and instead referred us to the Prince George’s County Police.

