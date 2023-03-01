Suspect In Robbery Charged Following Arrest For Past Offence

First-degree robbery charges have been filed against Vincent David Okoli, 20, of Morgantown after it was claimed that he entered an apartment on Willey Street, intimidated the resident, and then took their automobile.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged robbery took place on the evening of February 25 while the victim was at home. The following day, she reported the incident to Morgantown Police.
Okoli Waved Revolver At Victim
The victim claimed Okoli asked her for her car, a black 2010 Audi A6 when she arrived at her apartment at around 6:40 p.m., but she refused.
After that, Okoli allegedly waved a revolver at her before dropping it and requesting her keys once more.
The victim allegedly stated in the lawsuit that she “handed Okoli her keys out of fear.” Then he drove off in the car.
Four hours after the incident was reported, MPD Chief Eric Powell notified The Dominion Post that the vehicle had been located.
Powell claims that Okoli was really detained on a warrant linked to a different fraud case at 9:45 p.m. on February 26, the day the crime was reported.
On February 10th, such an incident was reported.
Powell added that MPD was able to secure a second arrest warrant for the robbery, and Okoli was served with it at roughly 11 p.m. while being held at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
At his arraignment hearing on February 27, he entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of robbery. After posting a $100,000 bond, he was freed from custody.
According to court documents, Okoli was also charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and one act of property destruction in connection with things taken from WVU University Park in May 2022. The Monongalia County Circuit Court is still hearing arguments in that case.
Okoli was a member of the WVU football recruiting class for 2020, although he didn’t participate in the season as a true freshman. In March 2021, he entered the transfer portal.
