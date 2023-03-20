Suspect in Shooting of Olivet Baseball Player Charged With Attempted Murder

A former Olivet College student has been charged with trying to kill a current Olivet College baseball player after a game on Friday night in eastern Ohio.
Franklin J. Grayson, from Jacksonville, Florida, is in jail in Muskingum County, Ohio, and prosecutor Ron Welch is asking for a $1 million bond. The college says that Grayson will graduate from Olivet College in 2021. Police have told Olivet College that they don’t know of any connection between the victim and the suspect.
The player, who hasn’t been named, was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital to get care for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Since then, he has been sent home to his parents. Friday night, the Olivet College team stayed in the area. On Saturday, they went back to Michigan.
After the shooting, Muskingum University issued a “shelter-in-place” order for the campus, which stayed in place until just before 10 p.m. Friday. After the shooting, the suspect was caught in less than an hour.
“The suspect was quickly caught after eyewitnesses described him and what he was wearing,” Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said in a statement on Sunday. “Many law enforcement agencies worked together to quickly put an end to this dangerous situation for the safety of the campus and the communities around it.”
“The victim, his family, and everyone else who has been hurt by this crime is in our thoughts and prayers.”
Grayson Was Charged on Sunday
Grayson, who is 26, was taken to the Muskingum County jail early Saturday morning. On Sunday, he was charged with trying to kill someone with a gun and assaulting someone illegally with a gun. For the current charges, the most time that can be given is 14 years. The prosecutor hasn’t said there won’t be more charges, and the investigation is still going on.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Keeping @OlivetBaseball1 in my thoughts today after a player was hospitalized after being shot multiple times last night. Absolutely devastating. Prayers out to his family, teammates and coaches. Thankful to hear he’s in stable conditionhttps://t.co/lp3jnNnVhA
— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 18, 2023
Grayson’s LinkedIn page says that from 2016 to 2020, he went to Olivet College, a Division III school between Jackson and Kalamazoo and southwest of Lansing. Records from the university show that he graduated in 2021. He got a degree in business administration and management.
The News asked an Olivet College representative if Grayson is still connected to the school, but the person didn’t answer. We haven’t heard back from Santiago Mendez, who is the head baseball coach.
Friday and Saturday, people talked about Grayson’s ties to the school and team on social media.
“There may be different comments on social media, but the college is committed to only reporting verified information or information that has been confirmed by law enforcement,” Olivet College said in one of two statements it has made since the incident on Saturday afternoon.
Olivet beat Muskingum 8-6 on Friday night to win its first game of the season after starting 0-12. The other three games Olivet had planned for the weekend were also canceled, and all of Muskingum’s campus sports events for Saturday and Sunday were also canceled.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!