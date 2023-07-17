Suspect Killed in Quadruple Homicide in Hampton, Georgia, After Manhunt

Law enforcement officials announced on Sunday that the man suspected of killing four neighbors in Hampton, Georgia, has been killed after a widespread manhunt. The suspect, Andre Longmore, 40, was tracked down near the border of Henry and Clayton counties, approximately 20 miles south of Atlanta.
The intense search came to an end as officers engaged in a shootout with Longmore, resulting in his neutralization and subsequent death. The community is relieved by this development, with officials stating that Georgia can now breathe a little easier.
Manhunt and Encounter
Authorities had been actively pursuing Longmore since the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, where he allegedly shot and killed four residents of Dogwood Lakes Drive and Dogwood Ridge.
With an arrest warrant based on four counts of murder, law enforcement located Longmore and the stolen GMC Acadia SUV he was believed to be driving. During the encounter, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect twice before ultimately neutralizing him.
Victims Identified and Motive Unknown
The victims of the shooting were identified as Scott Levitt, 67; Shirley Levitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66. Hampton Police Chief James Turner stated that the motive behind the attack remains a mystery. Longmore was a resident of the Dogwood Lakes Drive community, and the stolen Acadia belonged to Steve Blizzard.
Community Response and Investigation
The Hampton community, with a population of over 8,000, is grieving the loss of its neighbors. City Manager Alex Cohilas expressed gratitude that no further loss of life occurred and emphasized the resolution achieved.
Hampton is known for its safety, and incidents of this nature are highly unusual for the community. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the killing spree and the law enforcement response to the incident.
Injuries and Officer Safety
During the manhunt, a few law enforcement officers sustained injuries. Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett mentioned that one officer was struck by gunfire in the back, while at least one other officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The injured officer is conscious, breathing, and expected to recover.
