Suspect Looters in Fairview Fire Evacuation Zone Nabbed

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three persons for allegedly breaking and entering a home in the Fairview Fire’s evacuation zone.

This past Saturday at 1:40 p.m., deputies in Hemet were called to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane. after hearing about several shady characters hanging around the area.

Sheriff’s deputies came to find a white Chevrolet Blazer parked nearby with a person inside. The sheriff’s deputies kept looking and eventually found a house with a smashed window. Upon further investigation, they discovered the presence of two additional occupants within the house.

Three people were arrested when the sheriff’s office found that two of them were in possession of stolen property.

Deven Hooker (age 31), John Blackwood (age 42), and Michael Edward Serrano (age 50) have been named. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all three are locals of the city of Hemet.

All of them were arrested and placed into jail on suspicion of burglary and looting in a disaster zone.

Please call the Hemet station of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department with any information you may have regarding this event at (951) 791-3400.