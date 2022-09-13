Suspect Looters in Fairview Fire Evacuation Zone Nabbed

BrittanyDaily news

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three persons for allegedly breaking and entering a home in the Fairview Fire’s evacuation zone.

This past Saturday at 1:40 p.m., deputies in Hemet were called to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane. after hearing about several shady characters hanging around the area.

Sheriff’s deputies came to find a white Chevrolet Blazer parked nearby with a person inside. The sheriff’s deputies kept looking and eventually found a house with a smashed window. Upon further investigation, they discovered the presence of two additional occupants within the house.

Suspect Looters in Fairview Fire Evacuation Zone Nabbed
Suspect Looters in Fairview Fire Evacuation Zone Nabbed

Three people were arrested when the sheriff’s office found that two of them were in possession of stolen property.

Deven Hooker (age 31), John Blackwood (age 42), and Michael Edward Serrano (age 50) have been named. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all three are locals of the city of Hemet.

All of them were arrested and placed into jail on suspicion of burglary and looting in a disaster zone.

Please call the Hemet station of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department with any information you may have regarding this event at (951) 791-3400.

Related Posts

Hopkins Man Gets Life for Trafficking Fentanyl That Killed 11

Hopkins Man Gets Life for Trafficking Fentanyl That Killed 11

September 13, 2022
Trump and DOJ Close Agreement

Trump and DOJ Close Agreement on Records Expert

September 13, 2022
Alabama Lady, NYC Guy Plead Guilty

Alabama Lady, NYC Guy Plead Guilty for Seeking to Join Isis in Yemen

September 13, 2022
Who Are Trump and the Doj's Special Master Nominees?

Who Are Trump and the DOJ’s Special Master Nominees?

September 13, 2022
Alabama Preacher Sued for Arrest

Alabama Preacher Sued for Arrest While Watering Neighbor’s Flowers

September 13, 2022
Police in Virginia Arrest Man Suspected of Regularly Exposing Himself

Police in Virginia Arrest Man Suspected of Regularly Exposing Himself to Ladies on Trail

September 13, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.