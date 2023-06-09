Suspect Nabbed in Belmont Child Kidnapping Attempt

A guy has been taken into custody in connection with a possible attempt to take a child on Monday in Belmont.
Detectives said they were called to the corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street that day just before 7 p.m.
Sara Ramsey, the mother of the victim, told police that they were waiting at a red light on Park Street when a guy started walking toward her car. He then went to the side where the child was sitting with her window down.
The suspect grabbed the child’s arm and tried to pull her out, police said.
“The way he came, it almost looked like he crept up and got against the side because he reached in and I didn’t see his face or body.” Ramsey told Channel 9: “I only saw his arm.” “He put out his hand and took her arm. Then, after I got him off her arm, he went toward her waist and stomach. I don’t know if he was just grabbing there or if he was trying to open the buckle itself.”
Ramsey said that she then started to fight the man off before getting in her car and calling the police in Belmont.
“It was really scary,” said Ramsey’s daughter.
Joshua Pelzer was named as the person who did it. Just before 6:30 p.m., he was taken into custody.
The Belmont Police Department says Pelzer is being charged with trying to take a woman hostage, assaulting a woman, and breaking into a car.
He has been put in the Gaston County Jail, and his bond has been set at $1,000,000.
