Suspect Shot Officer In Vest Before Two Cops Killed Him

Fresno Police say that a fleeing suspect was shot and killed in a busy area of northwest Fresno on Saturday evening and that an officer was hit in his bulletproof vest.
Just before 5 p.m., things began to happen that led up to the shootout.
Deputy Chief Mindy Casto said at the scene that a man who had more than 20 arrests and a long criminal history tried to run away from police during a traffic stop.
Casto said that at first, officers did not go after the suspect.
Instead, Casto said, officers used a helicopter to find him and watch him drive recklessly, speeding, cutting off other cars, and running red lights.
Then, police cars on the ground crashed into the suspect’s car, sending him spinning out on Herndon Avenue near Ingram Avenue.
Officers From Fresno Were Shot
That’s when the man and two officers started shooting at each other. It was the first time this year that an officer was involved in a shooting.
“Right after (spinning out), the person got out and started talking to the police,” Casto said. “At that time, shots were fired, and the suspect fell.”
No one knew right away how many times either the suspect or the two officers shot.
Casto said, “There’s proof that the gun was fired and that it was in the suspect’s hands.” “There is also proof that the officer was hit by gunfire while wearing his ballistic vest.
“However, because the investigation is still new, we still don’t know for sure.”
Casto said that officers gave the suspect first aid, and soon after, emergency workers came and tried to save his life.
At the scene, the man was said to be dead.
The officer who was hit in the bulletproof vest was taken to the hospital for observation. Casto said that the officer “appears to be OK at this time.”
Casto said, “We will always be grateful that the officer is okay.”
The other officer who was there at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
Casto said that the two officers have been on the force for between four and six years.
The Effect Of Police Shooting On Traffic
Fresno Police have up to 30 detectives on the scene, and the investigation is expected to go late into the night. Herndon Avenue between Blackstone and Ingram avenues is expected to be closed until sometime Sunday morning.
Detectives were going to look at more footage from the officers’ body cams and possibly surveillance footage from businesses nearby.
The coroner’s office was supposed to figure out later if the suspect had been drinking or taking drugs.
Casto said that the man had been arrested more than 20 times and had six active arrest warrants, two of which were for crimes.
