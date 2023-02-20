Suspect Taken Into Custody In Relation To The Assault On The Food Vendor

A quarrel that occurred with a food seller resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old San Jose man in connection with an attack and a carjacking that occurred during the fight.
The incident reportedly took place around 10:40 a.m. in the area of the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Highway, according to the San Jose police.
Police were dispatched to the location after receiving allegations of a confrontation involving a lethal weapon. The victim, who was a food vendor, stated that an employee of a nearby shop called Intex Auto Parts attacked him with a baseball bat.
The occurrence was videotaped on a cellphone and uploaded to the internet. On the footage, an employee of an auto parts store can be seen walking up to a food seller while carrying a bat and telling the vendor to leave the area. You can hear the street vendor yelp out in pain as he is being struck at one point in the video.
The cops were able to make contact with the suspect and place him under arrest. Also, the suspect attempted to move the victim’s vehicle by force, which resulted in the suspect being charged with attempted carjacking.
The victim refused to receive medical treatment. The defendant was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed into jail.
