Suspect’s Ex-wife Among Six People Shot Dead In Rural Mississippi Town

Six persons were shot dead at various locations in a small rural hamlet in Tate County, Mississippi. A man is now in arrest.
Richard Dale Crum, 52, is the suspect, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, who told CNN that Crum reportedly shot his ex-wife on Friday.
He was detained later that day and is currently being charged with numerous crimes, including first-degree murder.
According to CNN, one of those hurt was the ex-wife of the suspect’s suspect’s new fiancé. The suspect’s stepfather was allegedly one of the murdered victims.
It appears that the remaining two victims were construction employees.
All of the shootings took place in Arkabutla, a town of less than 300 people located about 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.
A sheriff’s deputy attempted to halt an automobile that matched the suspect’s car description after spotting it. When the motorist kept going, the deputy gave chase, and they eventually arrived in the driveway of another house, where the suspect was apprehended, according to WJTV.
Police discovered two other fatalities at that residence, one lying dead in a car and the other on the street, according to WJTV.
Sheriff deputies reportedly discovered several handguns and a shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle, according to CNN.
A potential motivation had not yet been confirmed by police.
