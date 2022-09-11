Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified

The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement.

Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a Friday. Theft by taking is an accusation against Cook, which is why the sheriff’s deputies were there. Both murder and aggravated assault charges have been filed against Golden in connection with the murders of the deputies.

Two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant at this house. This morning, this is what’s left of it. I just obtained exclusive footage from the four-hour standoff next on @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gqb1pONe4o — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) September 9, 2022

On September 27th, there will be a bond hearing.

When the two suspects make their initial court appearances, officials from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb County Police Department will hold a joint press conference.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies Killed

After a nearly four-hour standoff at Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive in the Marietta area, law officials finally apprehended Cook and Golden.

At 7:45 p.m., deputies were at the house to execute a warrant. Sheriff Craig Owens of Cobb County stated that officers had rang the doorbell and knocked on the door with no success. The deputy sheriffs had just returned to their vehicle when another car pulled up. This is when Owens said shots were fired.

According to Owens, deputies were able to alert dispatchers through radio when the gunfire began. Both deputies were confirmed dead from their wounds just before 9 o’clock.

Even though Sheriff Owens didn’t know whether both culprits were in the car or if one was already inside the house, he did know how his deputies had been killed.

Owens stated, “My two deputies were ambushed and killed.”

To this day, authorities have not disclosed the deputies’ identities.