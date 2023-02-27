Suspects In The Sunday Morning Walmart Shooting Have Been Identified

On Sunday morning, reports of a fight that led into a shooting on Windsor Spring Road prompted Richmond County deputies to attend.
It was just before 10:00 in the morning when deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Walmart located on the 3600 block of Windsor Spring Road in response to a fight that had occurred there.
Roshawn White, the victim, and two other people were discovered by deputies in the parking lot of the Walmart with two gunshot wounds, one in each leg.
White was taken to the hospital for treatment of what looked to be injuries that were not immediately life-threatening.
Both the male passenger and the female driver got out of their car.
According to the two witnesses, White then confronted the suspects, which resulted in a brief physical confrontation, and then the male suspect shot White.
Suspect And Victim Knew Each Others Before
After further investigation, the police said they discovered that the suspect and the victim had a prior history with each other and that this knowledge led to the altercation.
The sheriff’s office has identified the male suspect as Klaimon Bradford and the girl suspect as Brianna Owens, but both of them escaped the scene before officers or CID Investigators arrived on Tobacco Road heading westbound.
They also state that the inquiry is still ongoing and that there is no other information available at this time.
